Lily’s on Penistone Road has regulars from all over the city due to a reputation for delicious sandwiches made with breadcakes baked on the premises.

The shop beside the busy main road is famous for its colourful hanging baskets.

Yvonne Glover, daughter of the founder, fears for the future of Lily's. Picture Scott Merrylees

But Yvonne Glover, daughter of the founder, fears for the future after she was quoted £60,000-a-year for a new electricity contract, compared to the £24,000 she pays now.

That soared to £131,000 just 10 days later, more than five times her current bill.

At the same time the standard charge was set to rise from £9-a-day to £20, some £7,300-a-year before a single oven is turned on.

Yvonne said the increase was ‘unaffordable’ and they had decided to ‘wait and see’ what the government would do.

She added: “The package needs to be quick because the increases are impossible. We need to know if we can open our doors tomorrow.

“We can make efficiencies but not by that much. We can buy ingredients in bulk but if we scrimp on quality then there’s no business.

“I am fearful for the future. We are bakers not bankers.”

Lily's has grown to employ 20, some of whom have put in 30 years, Yvonne added.

“I don’t want to frighten them. They have got their own bills going up.

“It’s our 60th year this year, we have come through so much. But this is no time to celebrate.”

The Prime Minister said businesses will get help, with prices capped for six months - a shorter period of protection than many had hoped for.

But the announcement was ‘sparse on detail’ with ‘not enough information for small businesses to plan’, according to Martin McTague, chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses.

The government says a new six-month scheme for businesses and other non-domestic energy users, including charities and public sector organisations like schools, will be offered support followed by ‘ongoing focused support for vulnerable industries’.

And: “There will be a review in three months’ time to consider where this should be targeted to make sure those most in need get support. Further details will be published shortly.”