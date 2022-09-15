Emma Blakemore, aged 44, and pal Karen Duffy, 50, were rushed to hospital where they both collapsed again - but have no memory of the ordeal.

The pair went to the venue for a bottomless brunch on a Sunday afternoon but were ‘completely out of it’ within an hour.

Emma Blakemore fears her drinks were spiked on a night out in Sheffield

Mum-of-three Emma, suffered bruising and a cracked rib but has no idea how.

She said: “I can hold my drink. I’ve been on girls’ holidays and drunk four cocktails before getting on the plane and carried on for 20 hours in Benidorm.

“But I have never passed out, or lost my memory, or been sick on a night out. But with this I literally can’t remember anything."

Emma, of Wincobank, Sheffield, said they never left their table and there were no ‘weird men’ around who might have spiked them. Nothing was stolen, and they had not been assaulted ‘to my knowledge’ she added.

“I’ve no idea where it came from. You just can’t prove anything.

“It’s a good job my friend’s daughter was in town and that my son was ringing me and alerted my husband.

“My friend’s daughter found her then me with my legs sticking out under the cubicle. My husband turned up and we were rushed to A&E where we both collapsed again.

“We both have no memory of all this, just what we have been told, we believe we have both been spiked and the hospital said it was suspected spiking!”

She is furious at staff for not helping Karen, who was sick outside and looked after by a homeless man, she added.

She is also dismayed at police who told here they hadn’t checked CCTV and did not mention speaking to the manager or owner of the bar.

A police spokeswoman said: “Enquiries with the hospital could not confirm that a drink spiking incident had taken place and there was no forensic evidence available.

“The investigation has been filed pending any further information becoming available. If anyone does have any concerns or information that may help, please contact us using live webchat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 260 of 29 August 2022.” www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/