​​​​But there is more to the village than the millions very much in evidence on Dore Road.

Thriving independent shops, cafes with outside seating and pretty pubs help create a bustling centre where people stop and chat. It’s cared-for, colourful - thanks to the flowers and bunting - the schools are good and the nearby Peak District National Park forms the backdrop to many views.

Cafe society in Dore.

And while there are country piles aplenty, there is a mix of homes including some terraces - although Dore’s reputation as Sheffield’s most desirable suburb means they are some of the best examples of their kind, with prices to match.

Newcomer Jenny Wheelhouse has been landlady of the Hare and Hounds pub for six months.

She said: “There are two parts to Dore, mega-rich and normal. It’s got a lovely feel, it’s clean, there’s a lot of community spirit. Everyone knows each other and helps each other out.”

The boozer, a Sizzling Pub in the Mitchells and Butlers empire, also has a new chef, Jay, and has been steadily building sales of its value meals, she adds.

Jenny Wheelhouse has been landlady of the Hare and Hounds pub for six months and says Dore has a lovely feel.

Paul Bradley, of Townhead Road, has lived in the village all of his life. Over the years he has seen the children of old Dore families priced out as its popularity has soared.

Since the pandemic there has been an influx of Londoners selling flats to work from home in a nice house in Sheffield, he says.

Fine examples of stone built homes in Dore.

A friend recently lost out to a bidder who went £70,000 over the asking price, he said.

He added: “We have everything we need here, it was very useful during lockdown. But it is reflected in the prices.”

Rianna Jenkins, of Dales and Peaks estate agent, said that as well as London relocations, there was a trend for local retirees downsizing to bungalows in the village.

Big gates are common.

She added: “Everyone knows about Dore. It’s got a great reputation and does have a nice feel to it. Everyone is exceptionally friendly.”

The Dore Village Society website states: Although Dore village is a relatively small suburb of Sheffield (with a population of about 7,000) it has a rich and varied collection of amenities, shops, restaurants, societies and interest groups.

It's not all mansions, Dore has terraces too.

You've just missed out on a five-bed detached in Dore.

The Peak Park is the backdrop to many streets in Dore.

There is a big mix of homes in Dore.