Julie Watkins posted on The Star’s Facebook page that losing one day of shopping is ‘not going to hurt’.

And most people agreed with her.

Meadowhall said mall music will be stopped, advertising screens will display ‘a message of respect’, the centre will observe the national two-minute silence and the Vue cinema will show the funeral free.

Lisa Carroll Close said: ‘All the shops should close. Turn off the lights and lock the doors! One day of respect is nothing!’

Graham Spencer said: ‘Close it, any store making their staff work should get no customers at all’.

And Tony Garratty said: ‘It should be closed, even hospitals are cancelling operations, it’s a bank holiday’.

The Queen’s funeral is at 11am on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

Anna Saripo wrote: ‘The kind of people who want to go shopping there this Monday are the kind of people I would rather avoid anyway. They're welcome to it’.

But there were dissenters.

Julie Bond said: ‘I’ve got the greatest respect for the queen but I think the country has gone a bit over the top. Even my husband’s breakdown cover has texted to say there will be no cover that day.’

Sara Jayne said: ‘Not everyone wants to see the funeral. People that are working and wanted to see it will see it on the late news. I don’t believe the whole country should come to a halt’.

Andy Wade joked: ‘Enforced mourning... North Korea couldn't do it better’.