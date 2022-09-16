Mr Wilson’s says the pair consumed 62.5 measures - the equivalent of more than two bottles of vodka, whisky or gin - at a bottomless brunch after hiding their drinks behind menus so they were served more.

In a social media post, the bar says a staff member later found one on the floor in a cubicle after being sick.

She was given water and cleaned up before management and security helped her into her partner’s car.

Emma Blakemore at a bottomless brunch at Mr Wilson's.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The post contradicts claims by mum-of-three Emma Blakemore, aged 44, who says she and her pal collapsed and were treated in hospital after a suspected spiking incident.

Mr Wilson’s states it has 36 cameras in the West Street venue and footage has been shared with police.

It adds: ‘Between their arrival at 1.54pm and 3.44pm (less than two hours) the two customers in question consumed a total of 25 cocktails between them.

Mum-of-three Emma, suffered bruising and a cracked rib but has no idea how.

‘There are 2.5 measures of spirits in each cocktail. This means that 62.5 measures were consumed. This equates to more than two bottles of Vodka / Whisky / Gin.

‘Our first reaction was that they shouldn’t have been served that many drinks. It would be irresponsible of us as venue operators. The CCTV shows the two customers hiding their drinks behind tall menus to appear to have no drinks, so as to be served more’.

The bar also claims the women behaved badly.

It adds: ‘Regarding spiking in general. Of course, it’s a horrendous thing to do or to have done to you. But the allegation that our staff were spiking drinks is laughable. There isn’t a single reason why a venue would drug their own customers. It’s ridiculous to even suggest it.

‘There are no hard feelings from us. I guess we hope this post might make people think twice before assuming everything you read on Facebook is true.

‘Don’t forget, anyone can put anything on Facebook and destroy lives and livelihoods. We employ 30 local people who are just doing their best.

‘We don’t always get everything right. We’re only human. But equally we can’t just sit back and allow baseless stories to circulate and potentially harm our business without setting the record straight. We’re a local, independent company. Not a big corporate. This stuff directly affects Sheffield people’.

In response, Emma denied she and her pal drank 25 cocktails.

She added: "I have been made aware of a statement with details about the incident which may be in response to my story. As there are a number of details that are contrary to what happened I am speaking to the police and relevant bodies to get to the bottom of it. Until yesterday the establishment had failed to respond to any correspondence."

Emma previously told The Star they never left their table and there were no ‘weird men’ around who might have spiked them. Nothing was stolen, and they had not been assaulted ‘to my knowledge’ she added.

“I’ve no idea where it came from. You just can’t prove anything.”