Dog breeders are filling the void created by the XL Bully ban with “terrifyingly massive” animals in what a senior police officer has called a “social catastrophe”.

Ten stone Cane Corsos - bred to hunt large game; Molossus - bred for “war” and Pocket Bullies - an XL but with short legs - have taken over as the ‘status dogs’ of choice.

And some are trained to be even more aggressive, according to Chief Inspector Emma Cheney.

Chf Insp Emma Cheney said record dangerous dog incidents are a 'social catastrophe' for South Yorkshire.

Breeders are racing to produce the “most muscular, most intimidating dog with the biggest bite strength,” with studs worth up to £70,000, she added.

But some simply don’t know what they are letting themselves in for.

“People buy a cute puppy but when it grows they can’t even walk it because it’s 10 stone and it drags them down the street,” she said.

“Most fatalities are in the home and often it’s dogs that are never walked or disciplined or have any of their needs met.”

The Cane Corso is an Italian breed of mastiff.

XL Bullies were banned on February 1, 2024. The same year, a record 1,057 people were injured by a bite or fall due to a dog, up from 948 in 2023 and 735 the year before.

South Yorkshire Police also seized 808 ‘banned and dangerous dogs’ - including 494 XL Bullies - in 2024.

Chf Insp Cheney said the force now handles five investigations a day, with no new resources. It is “unmanageable” for the force and a “catastrophe” for society due to the terrible injuries sustained in some dog attacks and the impact on the NHS, Royal Mail and other organisations, she added.

Chf Insp Emma Cheney at South Yorkshire Police's Operations Complex with an electric shield and a catchpole used to deal with out of control dogs.

Some 29 children under five have been injured so far this year, she revealed.

SYP has a six-strong dangerous dog team who prefer to remain anonymous due to growing backlash, especially against the use of armed officers when dealing with incidents.

Police have shot four dogs so far in 2025 and eight in 2024.

XL Bully fans protest outside South Yorkshire Police headquarters in Attercliffe.

Some believe police shoot dogs because they aren’t properly resourced.

Callum Differ XL bully Mila and large breed Benji who were shot by police after escaping.

But Chf Insp Cheney says sprays, catchpoles and tranquilisers - a common suggestion as an alternative to shooting - are ineffective or too slow, especially when someone urgently needs medical help.

She added: “A lot of the negativity is unfair. All we are doing is protecting the public. I say to campaigners, ‘what do you want us to do? Leave someone to die?

“You can’t put a dog above a human.”

You also “can’t ban your way out of the problem,” she adds, so police are doing all they can to educate people.

“I want to make it unacceptable to own these dogs, particularly if you have children. In fact if you have children don’t do it,” she added.