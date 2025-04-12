Watch: ‘XL Bully’ dogs shot by police play with six-year-old in family footage
Callum Differ, of Edinburgh Drive, North Anston, said he wanted to show the truth about Mila and Benji “when so many people were making out they were evil.”
The footage shows XL Bully Mila and large breed Benji playing with his six-year-old cousin Charlie in 2024.
The dogs were shot by police on March 31, 2025 after they escaped and reportedly attacked a horse - which Mr Differ disputes.
He said: “We bent over backwards to try to socialise them. The video shows they were placid and lovely.”
