The owner of two dogs shot by police has published a video of them playing with a young child to show how “placid and lovely” they were.

Callum Differ, of Edinburgh Drive, North Anston, said he wanted to show the truth about Mila and Benji “when so many people were making out they were evil.”

The footage shows XL Bully Mila and large breed Benji playing with his six-year-old cousin Charlie in 2024.

He said: “We bent over backwards to try to socialise them. The video shows they were placid and lovely.”