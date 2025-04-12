Watch: ‘XL Bully’ dogs shot by police play with six-year-old in family footage

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 12th Apr 2025, 15:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The owner of two dogs shot by police has published a video of them playing with a young child to show how “placid and lovely” they were.

Callum Differ, of Edinburgh Drive, North Anston, said he wanted to show the truth about Mila and Benji “when so many people were making out they were evil.”

The footage shows XL Bully Mila and large breed Benji playing with his six-year-old cousin Charlie in 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

The dogs were shot by police on March 31, 2025 after they escaped and reportedly attacked a horse - which Mr Differ disputes.

He said: “We bent over backwards to try to socialise them. The video shows they were placid and lovely.”

Related topics:North AnstonPoliceDogsVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice