XL Bully fans staged a protest outside police headquarters in Sheffield over the number of dogs being shot.

Some 30 people waved placards and banners and called on the force to put more resources into specialist teams with experience of handling dogs, rather than deploying armed cops to incidents.

The demonstration, on Carbrook Hall Road, Attercliffe, was staged in response to a number of incidents in which dogs were shot dead by police over the past year.

In the most recent incident, an XL Bully fled a Sheffield house after being shot and wounded by police. It was discovered alive eight days later, before being put down by a vet due to its injuries.

Protest organiser Sandra Odelga said she believes police resources had been stretched after 496 XL Bullies were seized in South Yorkshire in the year after the ban.

It became illegal to breed, exchange or sell an XL Bully as of December 31, 2023. A month later, it became a criminal offence to own one without an exemption certificate.

Saturday’s protest was the fourth in Sheffield over police shooting dogs in the last year.

Callum Differ, of Edinburgh Drive, North Anston, was at the event. His dogs Mila and Benji were shot by police on March 31 after they escaped and reportedly attacked a horse - which he disputes.

After they were shot, Mr Differ published a video of them playing with his six-year-old cousin Charlie to show their temperament.

He said: “We bent over backwards to try to socialise them. The video shows they were placid and lovely.”

South Yorkshire Police say they receive five reports of dogs causing injury or fear every day - the equivalent of 1,825-a-year.

A spokesperson said the force has a dedicated dog legislation team which works alongside frontline officers to respond to incidents, investigate crimes and safeguard people from dogs.

The spokesperson added: “As part of our efforts to prevent dog attacks and protect the public, all force control room staff and frontline officers have received training in how to assess incoming reports, manage risk, safeguard and respond.

“The dog legislation team also supports frontline officers where possible responding to incidents and is continually striving to review and expand our tactics in responding to dangerous dogs.”

Dog handlers have additional equipment to capture loose dogs and work alongside firearms officers, the force added.

“The decision to shoot a dog is never easy and as part of our response, we will always review other tactics available, but the safety of the public and our officers is paramount,” the spokesperson said.

Frontline officers and anyone attending an incident or scene carry out an assessment to ensure those in close proximity to the dog are protected.

It takes into account vulnerabilities, such as pregnant women, as well as the owner’s lifestyle and the dog’s routine, including who walks it and where it sleeps.

All dogs have the ability to cause fear or harm, regardless of their breed and sometimes their home life can prompt a reaction, SYP said.

“Research shows that dogs who live in chaotic homes with drug and alcohol misuse, or domestic tensions are more likely to be stressed and bite,” the force added.

“Unusual behaviour through medical conditions can also scare dogs and cause them to react, such as an owner suffering with seizures.

“Our checks ensure that all information about the owner, dog, lifestyle and home are considered.”

Leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “We will never know the true impact of the preventative work we are doing, just as we will never know how any changes have stopped an attack or fatality from happening.

“We are committed to protecting our communities from risk and harm posed by dogs, but our communities and those that live and work in them are our eyes and ears, and I urge anyone with concerns to get in touch with us.

“We are here to help, we are not here to seize dogs and leave. We can put things in place to increase everyone’s safety.”