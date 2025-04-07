XL Bully Sheffield: Missing dog was shot and injured by police officer at Daniel Hill Street, force reveals
Forensic testing of blood confirmed the dog was injured in the incident at Daniel Hill Street, Hillfoot, late in the evening of Thursday April 3.
But there have been no reported sightings since then and police believe the risk to the public from the animal is “low.”
The force initially said a shot was fired towards the dog after it became “aggressive” when they arrived to investigate reports of a shooting.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Our efforts to locate an XL Bully in Sheffield are continuing, however following enquiries over the weekend we do now believe the immediate risk to our communities to be reduced.
“We understand reports of an aggressive dog on the loose will have been concerning to local people and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries and searches to find it.
“On Friday, April 4 we appealed to the public to be vigilant due to a loose XL Bully in Hillfoot, Sheffield, following a firearms discharge at Daniel Hill Street.
“Upon armed officers’ entry into a property, an XL Bully became aggressive. Officers fired a shot towards the dog, and it fled the scene.
“Forensic testing of blood at the scene confirmed the dog had been shot and injured.
Over the weekend, we have continued to appeal for sightings or information into the dog’s whereabouts.
“We have received no reported sightings of the dog and now believe the risk to the public to be low.
“We are still keen to hear from anyone who has information that can assist us in finding the dog, but believe there is no longer an immediate risk to local residents.”