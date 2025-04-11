Missing XL Bully: Dog shot by police found alive eight days later in Sheffield
The dog was discovered alive on Bank House Road, Walkley, after a call at 1.18pm today, Friday April 11, the force said.
It was recovered by Dog Legislation Officers, but due to its injuries was put down by a vet.
It got loose on Thursday, April 3 when armed officers attended after reports of a gun going off at Daniel Hill Street, Hillfoot, about half-a-mile away.
It was shot and wounded after it became “aggressive” and fled. Yesterday police said there had been no confirmed sightings despite repeated appeals.
A police spokesperson said they believed the dog seized today was the same dog that escaped last week.
They added: “Sadly, due to the nature of the dog's injuries, on the advice of the vet the decision to put the animal down was made.
“We have informed the dog’s owner and the dog has been disclaimed by her.”
Five people have been arrested in connection with the initial firearms incident, and two men have been charged with firearms offences.
Chf Supt for Sheffield Jamie Henderson said: “I would like to thank the public for remaining vigilant when this animal was loose.
“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported firearms discharge on 3 April, and anyone with information is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 948 of 3 April 2025.”