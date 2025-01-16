Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An unregistered XL bully is to be destroyed and its owner banned from owning a dog, after an attack on a woman on a Sheffield street last year.

Sheffield magistrates made the orders following an incident which saw a woman suffer ‘serious wounds’ to her body in the incident on Fife Street, near Wincobank, last summer.

The hearing, on Wednesday, means the XL Bully, called ‘Choppa’ will be destroyed and his owner, Davy Foy, aged 47, of Sheffield, will be banned from owning a dog following the attack on the woman in July 2024.

Police issued by South Yorkshire Police shows injuries caused by the XL Bully. | South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police said that just after midnight on July 4, they received reports that a woman had been bitten by an XL Bully on Fife Street.

Armed officers attended the scene and found a woman with serious wounds to her body.

Officers later found Foy harbouring the animal in the back garden of a property. The dog was seized and has remained in police kennels since the attack.

During the court hearing, which was held in Foy’s absence, the judge heard how officers had great concern for the dog returning to its owner due to the risk posed to those within proximity to the dog, and that Foy was not deemed a responsible owner.

The judge granted a destruction order for the dog.

Foy was subject to a two-year dog ownership ban, meaning he is disqualified from owing any type of dog for the next two years.

Ch Insp Emma Cheney said: “Following the XL Bully legislation changing, Foy failed to register his dog and follow the exemptions, showing from the beginning that he was not a responsible dog owner and didn’t have his pet’s best interests at heart.

“Any dog can cause fear or harm, but it cannot be ignored that certain breeds have a greater capability and innate behaviours, and these dogs must be in homes with knowledgeable and responsible owners.

“A woman was seriously injured, requiring hospital treatment as a result of Foy’s lack of care in preventing his extremely capable dog from causing harm.

“We are dedicated to doing all we can to protect our communities from dangerous dogs, but owners must take responsibility. You are the one who will be held accountable for your pet’s actions.”

Ch Insp Cheney added: “Dangerous dogs continue to place unprecedented demand on our force. We do not have additional officers or money to respond with and simple measures from owners could be the difference between an incident occurring and everyone’s safety. Please take action.”