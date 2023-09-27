The fast-food giant is behind plans for a major outlet next to the former Damon's restaurant

Plans for a Burger King drive-thru in Sheffield have been halted for more than a year due to delays installing a substation, it is claimed.

Landowner Jaguar Estates wants to build a new outlet on Sevenairs Road in Beighton next to Wetherspoons’ The Scarsdale Hundred pub.

Burger King is to open a new restaurant in Sheffield.

But it says it has been waiting on Northern Powergrid for months and the Burger King is on hold.

The fast-food giant was granted permission for illuminated signs last summer. It has also announced it aims to open a restaurant in the former Pret a Manger unit at the corner of Fargate and Church Street by the end of the year.

A Jaguar Estates spokeswoman said the delay was "very frustrating" and they contacted Northern Powergrid every week.

She added: "They are coming up with all sorts of things. We never get a positive answer from them. This time last year we thought it was done and dusted."

A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid said securing access to private land and obtaining local authority permits could delay work.

She added: "When an application is made we keep our customers updated about the timeline of their works. If a customer asks for changes to their connection request, we provide an updated quote and information on what this will entail and how long this additional required work will take.

"Connections projects also often require securing access to private land and wayleave agreements as well as obtaining work permits from the local authority. These all need to be in place before any work can start."

The pub takes its name from an old administrative district of Derbyshire and was one of the 71 places recorded in the Scarsdale Hundred in the Domesday Book of 1086.

In December, developers on the Heart of the City II project in Sheffield city centre said they had been waiting nine months for a new substation from Northern Powergrid. It was one reason why the works on Cambridge Street, including Leah’s Yard, would be delayed by a year. The firm denied the claim.

On its Beighton drive-thru, Burger King said: "Burger King UK is regularly evaluating opportunities to bring our great-tasting products to more guests in new locations. We do not currently have information to share with regards to this restaurant but we will keep you informed of further information if it becomes available."