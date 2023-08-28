Sheffield's most commonly ordered meals have been revealed by Deliveroo, and it includes popular Thai, Italian and American restaurants.

Deliveroo, the British on-demand food delivery service, is celebrating its eighth birthday in Sheffield. As part of its celebrations, the service has revealed exactly which restaurants, and even specific dishes, are the most popular among Sheffield residents using Deliveroo.

Since its launch in the city eight years ago, Deliveroo now has more than 800 local restaurants signed up to the platform, and it has created work for over 700 people in the city and surrounding areas, with the majority of these being the Deliveroo riders who deliver your food.

Here are the full findings:

Sheffield residents love Thai the most, with Pad Thai from ZAAP Thai Street Food being the most popular dish in the city.

Saturday at 7pm is the most popular time for Sheffield locals to order Deliveroo. The five most popular dishes ordered in the city are:

Pad Thai Bo Ran from ZAAP Thai Street Food

Margherita Pizza from Napoli Centro

Don Buri Meal Deal from Tsuki

Build your own Poke Bowl from Sheffield Poke Bowl

Personal Cheesus Burger from Slap and Pickle

When it comes to local favourites, Napoli Centro, Porter Pizza, and gourmet burger joint, Unit top the list of the most searched-for restaurants in Sheffield, whilst American, Thai and Italian are the most searched-for cuisines in Sheffield over the last three months.

Last month, as music fans flocked to the city for Tramlines festival, the top three most ordered dishes included cheeseburgers, margherita pizza and chicken katsu curry. Deliveroo can also reveal after Sheffield United’s 2-0 win against Chesterfield in late July, there was an increase in orders of burgers, fried chicken and Mexican tacos following the match.

Across these past eight years, Deliveroo has become a city staple, with the area for most restaurant orders being in Sheffield city centre, whilst in second and third spots are Broomhall and Highfield.

People go to Deliveroo as it offers a world of food on their doorstep. American cuisine has been a consistent favourite with all residents in Sheffield over recent years, whilst data has also found that residents in the city centre love ordering burgers, whilst those living on the outskirts of the city can't get enough of the Italian favourite, pizza.

Bethany Moreman, city manager for Sheffield, said: “We are delighted to celebrate eight years of delivering food to locals in Sheffield; our rapid growth has meant customers can discover a world of cuisines, from pizza and fried chicken to pad thai.