Plans for a Burger King close to a growing cluster of fast food outlets in Sheffield city centre could create “the scoffing centre of Yorkshire,” a reader fears.

The American chain wants to move into the former Pret a Manger on the corner of Fargate and Church Street, yards from a Greggs, McDonald’s, Wendy’s and German Doner Kebab.

Stephen Green said the concentration of fast food businesses was “not a good look” and sent the wrong message to visitors. He also feared it would harm Fargate’s attempts to attract a “better class of shops”. And it would create litter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “What a statement of intent for the proposed revamped Fargate - a Burger King on the corner of Church Street. There is already a McDonald's and Wendy’s on High Street opposite and a German Doner Kebab.

Plans for a Burger King close to a growing cluster of fast food outlets in Sheffield city centre could create “the scoffing centre of Yorkshire” and attract “the wrong kind of people”, a reader fears.

“This is the entrance to Fargate. Is this the image Sheffield would like for prospective visitors? Reinvention as the scoffing centre of Yorkshire? You’ll also need another 10 waste bins in this area and hope that they're used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not trying to be a snob, but it attracts the wrong king of people. They’re supposed to be trying to improve Fargate and attract a better class of shops, this is a backwards step. It’s in a very prominent place on the corner close to bus and tram stops and the cathedral. The area needs a revamp completely, it’s just not a good look.”

Burger King last week announced it was hiring 30 workers. Members of staff get free food, while friends and family pay half price. A £15m revamp of Fargate starts this month. The once premium shopping street is more than 30 per cent empty, driven by the pandemic and online shopping.

Greg Fell, director of public health at Sheffield City Council, said obesity was a problem and the authority’s Food Strategy was a top priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The American chain wants to move into the former Pret a Manger on the corner of Fargate and Church Street. If approved, it would be yards from a Greggs, McDonald’s, Wendy’s and German Doner Kebab.

He said: “Obesity is a national issue, and one which we are committed to tackling here in Sheffield. Sheffield City Council’s Food Strategy has areas of action to help create healthier food environments and enable people to make healthier choices. The Food Strategy will be taken into consideration in all areas of business for the council.”

The American chain wants to move into the former Pret a Manger on the corner of Fargate and Church Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonald's on High Street.

Wendy's on High Street.

German Doner Kebab on High Street.