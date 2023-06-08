News you can trust since 1887
Major power cut in Sheffield leaves nearly 2,000 properties in Meersbrook and Woodseats without electricity

Nearly 2,000 homes and businesses in Sheffield have been left without electricity following a major power cut in the city.
By Robert Cumber
Published 8th Jun 2023, 18:29 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 18:29 BST

Northern Powergrid said 1,840 properties were believed to have been affected by the unplanned power cut in the Sheffield suburbs of Woodseats and Meersbrook today, Thursday, June 8. In an update issued to customers online, it said: “We are facing a major power cut in this area. We are working towards restoring it as early as possible."

It added: “The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area. If you need to report an emergency, please call 105.”

It estimated that power would be restored by around 6.45pm.

Nearly 2,000 homes in the Meersbrook and Woodseats areas of Sheffield have been left without electricity following a major power cut today, Thursday, June 8, Northern Powergrid said.
