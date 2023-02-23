Developers say they are close to signing a new funder for the project on Penistone Road, set to create 250 jobs and include an Aldi, Costa drive-thru, business units and parking for 270 cars.
Patrick Herbert of Ecclesfield-based Jaguar Estates said the previous funder quit last year when building costs went up 25 per cent. But the project was “very much alive”.
He added: “We are in the process of seeking alternative funding. If successful, works could start in the summer. We have had a lot pre-lets sign up which gives me confidence but it’s subject to a number of factors.”
He added: “We were within a hair’s breadth of doing it last year. A lot of work has gone into it and it would be nice to see it come to fruition.”
The 10-acre site is bounded by Penistone Road North, Herries Road and Herries Road South. It includes the former Kennings Truck Centre which closed in the mid-1980s. The scheme was granted planning permission in 2020. Most recently it was used as a car park on match days but was fenced off when groundworks started last year.
Local Lib Dem campaigner Robert Reiss said: “It is disappointing to see work on this site stall but I welcome the update about potential progress and the economic benefits it will bring. There are still questions about how this development will impact match day parking on nearby roads.”