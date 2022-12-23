Northern Powergrid has hit back at claims it is to blame for part of Sheffield’s Heart of the City redevelopment being up to a year late.

The energy infrastructure firm said a quote to install an electricity sub-station was only accepted in November. The statement contradicts Andrew Davison, of development firm Queensberry, who said they had been waiting nine months for it.

The alleged delay was one reason why the historic Leah’s Yard workshops on Cambridge Street are set to open a year late in spring 2024, while neighbouring projects including the Bethel Chapel restoration and a new food hall and office block will be up to six months late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northern Powergrid spokeswoman said: “We provided a quote in 2021 which the customer opted not to progress at the time. A second quote was requested mid-September 2022, which they accepted at the end of November 2022. Following acceptance of the quotation for the works, our delivery team contacted the customer to initiate the next steps for this work. We will continue to work directly with our customer to deliver the work in line with the quotation.”

Northern Powergrid has hit back at claims it is to blame for part of Sheffield’s Heart of the City redevelopment being up to a year late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leah’s Yard is a 19th Century listed former Little Mesters works and one of Sheffield’s most important heritage buildings. It is being converted into 25 units for independent shops, businesses and events. Sheffield City Council is bankrolling the £480m Heart of the City II project which includes more than a dozen construction projects.

Sheffield construction firm Henry Boot is working on three schemes on Cambridge Street and has a compound on land where an extension to Leah’s Yard is due to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The food hall, to be run by Matt Bigland of Cutlery Works in Neepsend, was due to open in September but is now scheduled for spring, Mr Davison said. Office block, Elshaw House,

between Wellington Street, Carver Street and Backfields, was due to finish in spring but should now be ready by June. Bethel Chapel, which dates back to the 1800s and was most recently the John Lewis toy shop, is set to be a live entertainment venue. Other projects in Heart of the City II include a block of flats, Kangaroo Works, and a park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The energy infrastructure firm said a quote to install an electricity sub-station was only accepted in November.

Formerly a collection of small industrial workshops, Leah's Yard on Cambridge Street will be given a new look with the development, providing space for local retailers and workspace for local craftsmen.

Advertisement Hide Ad