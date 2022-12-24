A giant Wetherspoon pub has enjoyed a year of success - with up to 1,200 customers on its busiest days - in the year since it opened in the former Damon’s restaurant in Sheffield.

The Scarsdale Hundred, on Sevenairs Road, Beighton, employs 100, including 32 in the kitchen, to meet demand, a worker said. The distinctive round building close to Crystal Peaks shopping centre can seat 600 inside and the same number outside - and was nearly at capacity at times in summer, he added.

And it has continued to be popular this winter, selling 10,000 meals a week. The boozer is open on Christmas Day, but only between 11am and 2pm and just for drinks.

The worker, who asked not to be named, said high profile boss Tim Martin had visited and top management were happy with the business.

He added: “It wasn’t far off capacity all the way through the summer. We have 100 staff on the books and we just managed.”

A lot of employees who were there at the start were still there, including manager Emma Walker, he added.

“It’s a good company to work for, they pay above minimum wage, you get a meal and drink during your shift and rest breaks.”

Famous American diner Damon’s closed in November 2019. The building was bought by JD Wetherspoon, which said it spent £2.19m converting into The Scarsdale Hundred pub.

The pub takes its name from an old administrative district of Derbyshire and was one of the 71 places recorded in the Scarsdale Hundred area in the Domesday Book of 1086.

It is decorated with historical photos, documents and artwork featuring local scenes and characters, with boards displaying information about the area's history.

