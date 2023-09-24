News you can trust since 1887
Burger King re-commits to new restaurant on Fargate, Sheffield, offering discounts on food

It is set to join a cluster of fast-food outlets in the High Street area

By David Walsh
Published 24th Sep 2023, 06:14 BST
Burger King has confirmed plans to open a restaurant on a premium street in Sheffield.

The fast-food chain is taking the former Pret a Manger unit on the corner of Fargate and Church Street, which it says will be open by the end of they year.

The announcement comes after a blaze of similar publicity in March was followed by months of silence. Five online job adverts including restaurant manager, were showing ’expired’. Now they are live again. It will be the firm's fifth venue in the city.

Burger King is set to open on the corner of Fargate and Church Street.

A Burger King spokesperson said: "We can confirm the new site will be opening at Sheffield Fargate by the end of the year."

In total, it says it will create 30 jobs and offer perks including free food for staff. It is also promising ‘jaw-dropping’ discounts including a Doritos King Box for £5.99 and a £1.99 Whopper every Wednesday on the Burger King app.

Jeremy Wright, people director of Burger King UK, said: "As we continue to deliver on our bold and ambitious growth plans, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area. We look forward to welcoming 30 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new Sheffield Fargate restaurant.

"We’re proud to provide an inclusive and supportive environment where our teams are able to develop their full potential and accelerate their careers, whilst making great friends and having fun along the way."

The news will be a relief on Fargate which has a record number of empty units as it switches from retail to leisure uses. It is also having a £15m revamp.

The American chain wants to move into the former Pret a Manger on the corner of Fargate and Church Street. If approved, it would be yards from a Greggs, McDonald’s, Wendy’s and German Doner Kebab.

But concerns have been raised it will become the 'scoffing centre of Yorkshire' due to a concentration of fast-food outlets, including Greggs, a 24-hour McDonald’s, Wendys and German Doner Kebab.

Burger King also plans to open at Crystal Peaks. In July 2022 it submitted a planning application for signage at 2 Sevenairs Road, Beighton, next to the Scarsdale Hundred Wetherspoons, formerly Damon’s restaurant.

