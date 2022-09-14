News you can trust since 1887
Queen's funeral will be shown on big screens at Sheffield Cathedral

​​​​​​The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday will be shown on big screens inside and outside Sheffield Cathedral.

By David Walsh
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 7:43 pm

The doors will open at 8.30am with morning prayer at 8.45am. The funeral is at 11am at Westminister Abbey and will be livestreamed at the Cathedral Church of St Peter and St Paul on Church Street in Sheffield city centre.

The day before, Sunday September 18, a service of commemoration and thanksgiving for the Queen will be held at the Cathedral from 6-8pm.

Flowers for The Queen at Sheffield Cathedral

    A Cathedral spokesman said seats were limited and there will be no reserved seating so ‘please arrive in good time’.

    The service will also be shown on a big screen on the Cathedral forecourt and live streamed, he added.

    He said: "His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire together with the dean and chapter of Sheffield Cathedral invite everyone to a service of commemoration and thanksgiving for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

    The funeral for Her Majesty is at 11am on Monday at Westminister Abbey and will be livestreamed at the Cathedral

