Container Park Sheffield: How delayed development will affect traditional attractions at Christmas
Sheffield’s delayed shipping container development will remain in the city centre at Christmas - and festive attractions will fit around it, a top councillor says.
The Container Park at the top of Fargate was due to open in July but workers have said it could now be October.
And it will remain on Fargate ‘while there is the demand’, according to Coun Mazher Iqbal.
Sheffield’s traditional Christmas attractions which normally stand at the top of Fargate, such as the Alpine Bar, Santa’s grotto and market stalls, will have to shift position, he added.
But he said he hoped the new feature would boost footfall and benefit them all.
The development was proposed in October last year and it was suggested after a stint boosting trade on Fargate it could move around the city.
The eight containers are set to include food vendors and shops.
The hub was designed by Sheffield company Steel Yard. The budget is £446,000.