Container Park Sheffield: How delayed development will affect traditional attractions at Christmas

Sheffield’s delayed shipping container development will remain in the city centre at Christmas - and festive attractions will fit around it, a top councillor says.

By David Walsh
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:45 am

The Container Park at the top of Fargate was due to open in July but workers have said it could now be October.

And it will remain on Fargate ‘while there is the demand’, according to Coun Mazher Iqbal.

The Container Park is set to open around the end of September and stay past Christmas

Sheffield’s traditional Christmas attractions which normally stand at the top of Fargate, such as the Alpine Bar, Santa’s grotto and market stalls, will have to shift position, he added.

But he said he hoped the new feature would boost footfall and benefit them all.

The development was proposed in October last year and it was suggested after a stint boosting trade on Fargate it could move around the city.

The Alpine Bar on Fargate at Sheffield Christmas Market will have to move.

The eight containers are set to include food vendors and shops.

The hub was designed by Sheffield company Steel Yard. The budget is £446,000.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Some of the Fargate Christmas Market stalls will have to move

