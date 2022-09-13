Raheel Mirza says Ecclesall Artisan Market on Sunday will have more than 50 traders selling arts and crafts, homemade food, cakes, bakes and textiles.

He will also have a stall selling samosa chaat, spice kits and signed cookbooks.

Some 33 were at the first event at Ecclesall Primary School in April.

Raheel Mirza was on Masterchef in 2020.

It is just the latest venture for Raheel who started online cookalongs during the pandemic.

He went on to appear in the 2020 series of MasterChef before branching out to host live cooking demonstrations at venues around the city.

Along the way he quit a corporate job and set up The Cookalong Company.

He was at Nether Edge Farmer’s Market on Sunday but swiftly sold out.

Raheel said he wanted to launch a market “predominantly for new start up businesses like mine that have sprung up since the pandemic started” and said it was an “opportunity for like-minded traders to build a community of followers and to champion local produce and talent specifically in the S11 and S10 areas but also from across Sheffield.”

He added: “Come along and support local businesses. Enjoy some special artisan produce that you won't find anywhere else - right on your doorstep.”

Ecclesall Artisan Market is at Ecclesall Primary School on Sunday September 18, from 11am to 3pm.

It is free, visitors are advised to use the High Storrs Road entrance.

Traders include:

The Cookalong Company

Project D

Forge Bakehouse

VDH Woodworks

Deborah Designs

Misbi Cakes

Craft Cabin Creations

Miss Scarlett Cupcakes

Coffee on the Run

Heny May Textiles

Sista Bakes

Happy Earth Handmade

Marth and Hepsie

Muffin Topps

Little Urban Foxes

Duft Pearl

Salvation Army

Kinect Jewellery

Fran Rawlings Art

Arc Publishing

Pooch and Pineapple

El Burrito Box

Nevertheless Cakes

Choklet

Cheese and Friends

Beautiful Blue Aromatherapy

Loose Roos Pottery

Frazers Coffee Roasters

4 Eyes Patisserie

Chaar Soap

The Chocolate Bar

Cocoa Spink

B Reyt Dough

Ralph at Home

Avander Candle Studio

Regather

Blessones Kitchen

Yay Flapjacks

Crochet Journey

Bear Hug Gifts

Sheffield Dragon Sauces

That Bougie Femme

The Rustic Candle Company

Fula Flavour

Swinton Locks

Hidden Gem

Taste of Sardinia

Smallwood Bees

Flod

Dolly Bow

Ukranian Refugees

Hawkins Distillery

Khuub Hair Oil