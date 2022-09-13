MasterChef contestant organises second 'significantly bigger' artisan market in Sheffield
A former Masterchef contestant from Sheffield is organising a second ‘significantly bigger’ artisan market after the success of the first.
Raheel Mirza says Ecclesall Artisan Market on Sunday will have more than 50 traders selling arts and crafts, homemade food, cakes, bakes and textiles.
He will also have a stall selling samosa chaat, spice kits and signed cookbooks.
Some 33 were at the first event at Ecclesall Primary School in April.
It is just the latest venture for Raheel who started online cookalongs during the pandemic.
He went on to appear in the 2020 series of MasterChef before branching out to host live cooking demonstrations at venues around the city.
Along the way he quit a corporate job and set up The Cookalong Company.
He was at Nether Edge Farmer’s Market on Sunday but swiftly sold out.
Raheel said he wanted to launch a market “predominantly for new start up businesses like mine that have sprung up since the pandemic started” and said it was an “opportunity for like-minded traders to build a community of followers and to champion local produce and talent specifically in the S11 and S10 areas but also from across Sheffield.”
He added: “Come along and support local businesses. Enjoy some special artisan produce that you won't find anywhere else - right on your doorstep.”
Ecclesall Artisan Market is at Ecclesall Primary School on Sunday September 18, from 11am to 3pm.
It is free, visitors are advised to use the High Storrs Road entrance.
Traders include:
The Cookalong Company
Project D
Forge Bakehouse
VDH Woodworks
Deborah Designs
Misbi Cakes
Craft Cabin Creations
Miss Scarlett Cupcakes
Coffee on the Run
Heny May Textiles
Sista Bakes
Happy Earth Handmade
Marth and Hepsie
Muffin Topps
Little Urban Foxes
Duft Pearl
Salvation Army
Kinect Jewellery
Fran Rawlings Art
Arc Publishing
Pooch and Pineapple
El Burrito Box
Nevertheless Cakes
Choklet
Cheese and Friends
Beautiful Blue Aromatherapy
Loose Roos Pottery
Frazers Coffee Roasters
4 Eyes Patisserie
Chaar Soap
The Chocolate Bar
Cocoa Spink
B Reyt Dough
Ralph at Home
Avander Candle Studio
Regather
Blessones Kitchen
Yay Flapjacks
Crochet Journey
Bear Hug Gifts
Sheffield Dragon Sauces
That Bougie Femme
The Rustic Candle Company
Fula Flavour
Swinton Locks
Hidden Gem
Taste of Sardinia
Smallwood Bees
Flod
Dolly Bow
Ukranian Refugees
Hawkins Distillery
Khuub Hair Oil