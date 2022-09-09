Joada Celeste Allen, president of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber, spoke for many when she wrote: “I'm not ashamed to say I had a little cry last night at the sad news of losing our queen. I've woken up feeling very sad too.

“This lady takes with her so much wisdom gained over her 96 year of work, family and international affairs.

“I’m very pleased that I was witness to such a strong woman as it will be a long time before we have a queen again. I hope her family can feel comfort in the way she has touched the world and inspired many of us to have such resilience and understanding.”

Debbie Harrison OBE, boss of Pricecheck Toiletries, meets the Queen.

David Richards, founder and chief executive of Sheffield software firm WANdisco, received his MBE from the Queen.

He wrote: “I feel honoured and privileged to have met such an amazing human being.”

Debbie Harrison, joint managing director of Pricecheck Toiletries in Sheffield, was made OBE in this year's New Year's Honours.

President of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce Joada Celeste Allen with chief executive Andrew Denniff

Today the business wrote: “We are incredibly saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty The Queen’s passing. She has always been a beacon of hope, integrity, and stability, she will be greatly missed.“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. Rest in peace, Ma’am.”

Pryor Marking Technology, based in Sheffield city centre, posted: “Founded in the 12th year of the reign of Queen Victoria, Edward Pryor and Sons Ltd have manufactured without pause through the eras of that great Queen, her son Edward VII, grandson George V, great grandsons Edward VIII and George VI and now her great great granddaughter and longest reigning Monarch in British history: Her Gracious Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Yesterday we joined the entire nation in mourning the loss of this great lady, head of state and grandmother to millions around the world.

“Requiescat in pace Elizabeth R - God Save the King.”

Paul Fletcher, managing director of Sheffield call centre CC33, said: ’Quite simply, an amazing women and monarch’.

Nick Riley, director at Whittam Cox Architects, wrote: “Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II. You have been a truly inspirational leader to and for so many, for so long.”

Benchmark recruitment company posted: “We are deeply saddened by the death of The Queen. She was a remarkable leader who was a constant and stable factor in our lives amongst chaos and conflict. May she rest in peace.”

Jonathan Seaton MBE DL, co-founder and CEO at Twinkl Educational Publishing in Sheffield, wrote: “On behalf of the whole Twinkl team, we’d like to extend our sincere condolences following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this sad time.”

He honoured her work including patronages of children’s charities and raising £1.4bn for charities.

He added: “We know that her legacy will live on through the work of those she has supported, and the memories she leaves behind.

“As a mark of respect, we will pause any further messaging for at least 24 hours.”

The Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre posted: “We offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.”

Nigel Short, a business telecoms specialist, had a pop at critics.

He wrote: “Wouldn't it be nice if, for the next few days at least, those who haven't got anything nice to say just didn't say anything at all. RIP your Majesty.”