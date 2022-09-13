Sports centres and cinemas will be closed, as well as large supermarket chains, shops, bars and restaurants. All bin collections, recycling and waste services will be suspended.

The Queen’s state funeral is at 11am on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

It is officially a bank holiday which means schools and many offices will be shut and buses and trams running a Sunday service.

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on September 13, 2022 to a hearse to be transported to Edinburgh airport. - Charles III on Tuesday made his maiden visit to Northern Ireland as king, as he tours all four nations of the United Kingdom before next week's state funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The casket will be flown on Tuesday evening to London, where huge crowds are expected to pay their respects as she lies in state from Wednesday evening until her funeral on Monday morning. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Emma Shepherd, landlady of the Blue Ball Inn in Worrall, said they would show the funeral as a service to the community.

She added: “I spoke to a few customers who live alone but didn’t want to watch it on their own.

“We’ll be opening at 10.45am and offering tea and coffee, although people can drink if they want. We ask respectfully that anyone who doesn’t want to watch not come in until after 2pm.

A picture of the Queen amongst floral in Green Park, London, as preparations for the funeral on Monday September 19 continue. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

“We’re not asking staff to work and we’re not opening to make any money. We’re just want to be a nice space and offer a community service.”

Travel South Yorkshire said a Sunday service would operate on buses and trams on the day of the funeral. But Community Transport (Door2Door) would not be running

Its website states: ‘The nation is now observing a period of mourning following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Emma Shepherd, of the Blue Ball Inn. Worrall, Sheffield. The pub will be showing the Queen's funeral as a 'community service', she said.

‘We understand that many people want to pay their respects and attend ceremonial and commemorative events across the region.

‘We are working with operators to keep South Yorkshire moving and ensure that people can travel safely. We ask for your patience during this time and that you plan ahead, use our travel tools and allow more time for journeys’.

Regional and national train operators will be running a full Monday timetable throughout the day.

A Veolia spokesman said all recycling and waste services in Sheffield would be suspended and local tips would be closed on Monday September 19. Collections due on Monday would take place two days earlier on Saturday September 17.

He added: “We share a great sense of sadness at the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and offer our sincerest condolences to the Royal Family.”