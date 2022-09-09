Tesco Express selling booze until midnight bids to open on Fargate in Sheffield city centre
A top Sheffield street hit by a string of store closures could be about to unveil a big new signing.
Tesco has applied to open an Express store in the former New Look at 42-46 Fargate in the city centre.
The business also wants to sell booze from 6am to midnight seven days a week.
The premises is currently occupied by a temporary clothes shop.
Fargate is one of Sheffield’s top destinations. In recent years retail has declined and other uses have been promoted, especially food and drink.
