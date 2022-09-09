News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Tesco Express selling booze until midnight bids to open on Fargate in Sheffield city centre

A top Sheffield street hit by a string of store closures could be about to unveil a big new signing.

By David Walsh
Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:45 am

Tesco has applied to open an Express store in the former New Look at 42-46 Fargate in the city centre.

The business also wants to sell booze from 6am to midnight seven days a week.

The premises is currently occupied by a temporary clothes shop.

The unit at 42-46 Fargate was a New Look.

Most Popular

Fargate is one of Sheffield’s top destinations. In recent years retail has declined and other uses have been promoted, especially food and drink.

Read More

Read More
Heart of the City: Sheffield turned into £480m construction site - but which new...

NEWS: Shopkeepers in deprived suburb fight for life

NEWS: Manufacturer signs ruinous energy deal

The unit is occupied by a clothing shop, a worker said they expected to closed within days.

NEWS: How residents in Dore will weather energy price storm

NEWS: Posh Sheffield suburb is like Surrey with a smile

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please

The shop could stay open until midnight