A pensioner who beat Sheffield’s Excel Parking in court has launched a petition urging government to launch its long-awaited clampdown on the industry.

Stanley Luckhurst, aged 85, has accused ministers of "dragging their feet" over a new Parking Code of Practice while a record 13m 'fines' - worth £1.3bn - are set to be issued in 2022/23 - ten years earlier than forecast.

The code would cap 'fines' at £50, protect drivers from 'unfair and extortionate charges' and introduce an independent appeals service. Announced in 2019, it was shelved in 2022 when parking firms mounted a legal challenge.

Last year, Mr Luckhurst won an 18-month legal battle with Excel Parking after he mistakenly stopped in a reserved space in a car park in Uxbridge. He argued the lighting was too dim to see markings and signs and a judge dismissed the case.

But he strongly resented how Excel tried to turn a £1.60 parking fee into a demand for £255.

Now he has launched a petition in a bid to bring the code of practice back.

He said: "The motoring public face a nightmare scenario and the private parking industry is laughing all the way to bank. Whilst the government continues to dither, private parking fines have increased at an exponential rate.

"This parliament is in the last throes before dissolution and an election this year. If the new parking code is not re-launched before then the legislation will be shelved and it will be defunct. Five years work will have been wasted. That’s the nightmare scenario for motorists."

Parking appeals expert Lynda Eagan said firms were engaging in a "feeding frenzy" in anticipation of the clampdown, with the number of 'fines' rising 16 per cent a year.

A forecast of 13m for 2023/24 is 10 years earlier than predictions by the Department for Levelling Up Housing and Communities.

If it continues, next year the total will be 15m, worth up to £1.5bn.

She said: "Even in DLUHC's impact assessment they estimated the totals would reach 12m registered vehicle keeper requests by 2033. The rise is quite astonishing when you project how many there will be until DLUHC finally curbs them with a new code of practice."

Last year, Sheffield MP Clive Betts, urged government to "get a move on."

A DLUHC spokesperson said: "We are carefully considering the responses to our recent Call for Evidence on the Private Parking Code of Practice and next steps will be set out in due course.

"The government continues to work with the industry and consumer groups to reissue the code as quickly as possible."

In Sheffield, Excel Parking demands £100 for breaking its rules, double what Sheffield City Council charges.

At car parks, including in Broomhill, the firm has been criticised for densely-written sign boards that take four minutes to read fully, while giving drivers 10 minutes after arrival to pay.

Motorists also claim machines are often faulty and the payment app is slow, which sees them go over the deadline.

In January, the firm apologised after The Star revealed drivers were wrongly receiving £100 demands due to a fault at Broomhill. The same issue was reported 13 years ago.

At Berkeley Centre on Ecclesall Road, Excel had a secret 10 minute time rule until it was highlighted by The Star and scrapped. The company has since been removed from the site.

At Newcastle Avenue in Worksop, disabled pensioner Derrick Walker received a £100 demand after being given zero minutes to buy a parking ticket.

As well as Stanley Luckhurst, Excel has taken drivers to court - and lost - for mistyping their registration number and - in case brought by subsidiary VCS - stopping for 30 seconds in a medical emergency.

Excel Parking is a member of trade body International Parking Community, which runs the Independent Appeals Service. The IPC is funded by parking firms including Excel and Excel boss, Simon Renshaw-Smith sits on the IPC steering committee.

They added: "The vast majority of parking operators follow an existing Code of Practice with either the IPC (the International Parking Community) or the BPA (British Parking Association) and have processes in place for motorists to appeal should they consider that a parking charge has been issued unfairly.

"The new unified Code will adopt many elements of the existing codes which will further improve consistency and clarity for motorists, landowners and parking operators.

"We understand that parking can be an emotive subject, not only for those who receive a parking charge but also for motorists who are negatively impacted by those who park irresponsibly as well as those who blatantly abuse private land.