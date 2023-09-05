Sandra White has fallen foul of the parking firm's strict rules

Watch more videos on Shots!

A Sheffield widow is selling her car after racking up £300 in disputed ‘fines’ from Excel Parking.

Sandra White travelled to Worksop 10 times in June and used a car park on Newcastle Avenue.

Sandra White is having to sell her car to pay Excel Parking

She paid £4 to park all day but after the last three visits was “absolutely shocked” to receive three letters demanding £60.

Sandra, of Wadsworth Avenue, Intake, said two were for breaching a rule that gives drivers just five minutes to pay.

The third was for not displaying her ticket properly.

She appealed, first to Excel then to regulator the Independent Parking Community, but all three cases were rejected. Meanwile, the sums had shot up to £100.

Sandra said: “I have had to pay the fines by credit card, so my only option is to sell my car to clear this debt. I am a 65-year-old widow who has worked hard all my life, never claimed any benefits and constantly struggled. Excel Parking should be ashamed of themselves. It is a disgusting way to run a business.

Excel Parking site on Newcastle Avenue, Worksop.

"On two occasions I parked up and straight away made calls to make sure my uncle’s carers had arrived. I didn’t realise there was a five-minute rule when I was paying to park all day. I made very sure I displayed the ticket every day, checking after I closed the car door. I needed to keep them to claim expenses.

“I was shocked that the increase in fines from £60 to £100 was not on hold pending the outcome of the appeals. ”

A neighbouring shopkeeper said several motorists had come in saying the machines were not accepting cash and contactless did not work. They had been fined after breaching the five-minute period while downloading the payment app. Sandra says a machine was removed for repairs in June.

Excel Parking gives drivers five minutes to pay.

The Star asked Excel whether the time rule was designed to catch out motorists. We asked it to prove Sandra had not displayed her ticket. We also asked for independent proof the machines were working properly. And we asked why the increase in fines wasn’t paused during the appeals process.

Excel Parking did not respond. The Independent Parking Community is funded by Excel.