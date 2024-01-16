The firm said it was ‘satisfied’ Mr Walker was in breach of the terms and conditions and the charge was valid.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A disabled pensioner has received a demand for £100 after being given zero minutes to buy a parking ticket.

Derrick Walker was told by Sheffield-based Excel Parking he failed to pay in the time allowed. In a letter it said: "The Maximum period allowed at this site is 0 minutes."

Derrick Walker received a letter from Sheffield-based Excel Parking stating he had failed to pay in the time allowed. It added: ‘The Maximum period allowed at this site is 0 minutes’.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he was appealing he says the amount went up to £170. He has also received a letter warning of court action.

Mr Walker, aged 73, of Shireoaks Road, Shireoaks, used a site on Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, where signs state drivers have five minutes to pay.

But parking, downloading an app and inputting his bank details took 18 minutes.

He added: "I was attempting to register on my mobile and set up payment with HSBC, which I would argue would take an IT literate person more than 0 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have no confidence in anything that Excel Parking does."

Excel Parking explained: “Although the PCN specified that the maximum period was 0 (zero), this is only populated with a positive value when a maximum Stay car park is applicable."

The firm said it was 'satisfied' Mr Walker was in breach of the terms and conditions and the charge was valid.

Mr Walker said he appealed to Excel and the Independent Appeals Service, run by trade body, International Parking Community, but was unsuccessful.

The Star contacted the IPC to ask whether it had investigated drivers being given 0 minutes to pay and how many had been charged. We asked whether the error had been fixed and to provide independent proof. It did not respond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excel’s machines and systems have been queried previously at this site and others. It has also taken people to court for minor errors.

The IPC is funded by parking firms including Excel. Excel boss, Simon Renshaw-Smith sits on the IPC steering committee.

An Excel Parking spokesperson said: "At the outset, we would highlight that the Parking Charge Notice (PCN) was issued on 06 September 2023 and despite at least four subsequent reminders and letters, Mr Walker. has not been in contact with us directly. He had an opportunity to submit an appeal within the specified timeframe, but did not do so. Naturally, the costs associated with the PCN has increased.

"!The signage at the car park made it clear that the appropriate parking tariff needs to be purchased within 5 minutes of arrival. Whilst the car park has various methods of payment, cash, card, pay by phone, it took, Mr Walker more than 15 minutes to purchase the tariff and as such he was significantly over the time allowed. Had he experienced problems when purchasing the tariff he could have contacted our prominently advertised helpline number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The PCN specified the reason why it was issued, i.e. 'Failure to purchase the parking tariff for the registration mark of the vehicle on site and/or within the time allowed'.

"Although the PCN specified that the maximum period was 0 (zero), this is only populated with a positive value when a maximum Stay car park is applicable.

"In, Mr Walker's case, the type and use of the car park was advertised as a 24 hour Pay car park on the highly visible signage along with tariffs of up to 24 hours.