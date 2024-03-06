Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver who faced down Excel Parking in court has urged others to stand up to the firm.

Karen Bennett made a keying error while paying £3.20 on the Sheffield company’s payment app at a car park in Halifax.

Excel said she had broken its rules and the penalty was £100. The amount jumped to £170 while she unsuccessfully appealed. Eventually it climbed to £280 amid threats of debt collectors and legal action.

Finally, in a last ditch attempt to avoid a trial, the firm said it would accept £200 as settlement. But if she refused it would 'bring this letter to the court’s attention and seek further costs of £220' - a total of £500.

Karen was delighted when a judge at Bradford County Court dismissed the case and denied Excel’s request for costs stating they were disproportionate it had failed to justify them.

It is the latest in a string of court defeats for the Tinsley firm.

Karen said it had been a year of "hell" but she was glad she stuck to her guns.

She added: "I would say to other people in my situation - don't be bullied by these companies. If you have paid for your parking, don't pay them off. Let them take you to court because if you have evidence of payment the judge will hopefully side with you.

"It was totally worth it! It's been a year of hell of course."

"All those letters and threats make you feel like a criminal and it gave me many sleepless nights but I am glad I stuck to my guns and didn't give into their bullying."

Karen, who lives in Bradford, also noted the car park gives drivers just five minutes to pay, or receive a demand for £100. But it took her 11 minutes to download and pay on the app. That was after she found the machine out of order.

She said: "I put this in my evidence saying it's not enough time and will have contributed to me making the inputting mistake."

We asked Excel Parking why it took Ms Bennett to court when she paid for the time she stayed in the car park, why it demanded £100 - when councils ask for £50 - and why the amount went up to £170 while she appealed.

A representative for Excel Parking Services Ltd said: "The terms and conditions at the New Road car park in Halifax are enforced using ANPR technology.

"Date and time stamped ANPR photographs are taken of vehicles upon entry to and exit from the car park. The ANPR data is compared to the pay data to highlight any non-compliant motorists. For this reason, it is paramount that motorists enter their full and accurate vehicle registration mark (VRM).

"The signs adjacent to the pay meter make this clear. Furthermore, both the pay meter and pay online options were in use throughout the day with no faults or errors recorded.

"Miss Bennett entered “FORD” as her VRM when making payment. The transaction therefore could not be matched to her vehicle and parking session and a Parking Charge Notice was issued.

"We are currently considering our position following the judge's decision and, as such, it is inappropriate for us to comment further at this stage."