Excel Parking has been replaced at a popular shopping centre in Sheffield following a string of controversies.

Property manager Workman LLP has called in Bank Park to take over Berkeley Centre on popular Ecclesall Road.

New signs that are ‘a lot clearer’ will appear by Thursday August 3, The Star understands. There will also be new rules, including 20 minutes free - down from one-hour currently. But drivers will be allowed to pay for up to two hours at any point - not within 10 minutes of arrival. This controverisial rule was secret until The Star campaigned for clarity and signs were altered.

Another change will see Workman retain the right to cancel tickets, allowing drivers to appeal directly to them. A spokesman said Bank Park was also set to install more accessible machines. The switch to a new operator has been approved by the owner of the site, he added.

Berkeley Centre is notorious for complex rules and signage which has been criticised as a ‘ludicrously over-written mess’. Drivers have also reported struggles with allegedly faulty machines and a sluggish payment app.

Excel subsidiary VCS caused a stir recently when it overruled a Sheffield church’s request to cancel a ticket issued on its own land, insisting: “The decision solely rests with us.”

It also demanded £255 from a Sheffield pensioner who stopped for less than a minute to read a sign at East Midlands Airport. The airport stepped in and cancelled it.

In January, Excel apologised after faulty machines at Broomhill rooftop parking sent dodgy £100 demands to drivers with valid tickets. It did not say how many were issued or over what period. One victim vowed never to shop there again. Industry regulator, International Parking Community, said it investigated and the issue was ‘resolved’ but gave no details. It is funded by parking firms including Excel. A similar problem was reported at the site 13 years ago.

The government last year published plans for a new code of practice, lower charges and an independent appeals service to clamp down on 'rogue parking firms' targeting drivers with 'unfair and extortionate charges'. But operators mounted a legal challenge and they were withdrawn pending further consultation.

In March, the RAC Foundation said private parking was set to become a billion-pound a year industry as the number of tickets hit an all-time high. It prompted claims of a ‘feeding frenzy’ ahead of anticipated new legislation.