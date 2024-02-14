Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield mum has slammed Excel Parking for “contempt of the court process” after its case against her collapsed due to shoddy evidence.

Jane Walker accused the company of “wasting public time and expense” after the “farce” of a hearing at Sheffield’s County Court.

The firm sued her after she input the wrong number plate at Broomhill Rooftop parking. Initially it demanded £100 but it was £245 by the time of the hearing.

In court, Excel insisted it was acting within the terms and conditions detailed on its sign boards.

But judge Guy Baddeley said the small print on photos submitted in evidence was unreadable. It meant the company had failed to prove to him there was any charge for her mistake.

He added: “For these reasons I will dismiss the claim.”

Meanwhile, advocate Rustam Ali was unable to answer a series of questions. He also apologised for being an hour late.

Mrs Walker, aged 46, of Castlerow Drive, Bradway, battled the company for a year and had prepared a lengthy legal defence. She also cut short a family holiday to attend.

She said: “In the end I didn’t need to say anything. It was such a farce and a waste of public time and expense. Excel submitted extremely poor evidence. It shows the contempt they have got for the court process.”

The victory comes after she parked in Broomhill to visit the Steel Cauldron cafe.

Excel sent 12 letters, including a ‘final demand’ and a ‘letter before claim’ warning of legal proceedings and debt collection charges.