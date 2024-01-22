Mr Patel refused to give in and had his say in court

A Sheffield parking firm sued a driver who stopped for 30 seconds to grab medication when his son was sick.

Vehicle Control Services took Kamlesh Patel to court after the incident at a restricted bus stand at East Midlands Airport.

Mr Patel said he believed a medical emergency involving a child would be accepted as a reason to drop the case

But VCS - a wholly-owned subsidiary of Excel Parking in Sheffield - continued sending letters with new costs, and threatening debt collectors and legal action.

Eventually, the figure rose to £255 and he was warned he faced a further £220 in solicitor’s fees, plus other charges, if he lost.

But Mr Patel, who lives in Leicester, was determined to have his say in court.

He said: "This has been going on for 18 months, but I was happy to take it all the way. I think it’s not about safety and security, it’s all about profit from innocent people."

Excel Parking's headquarters in Tinsley, Sheffield.

He represented himself at Leicester County Court - where a judge dismissed the case and refused VCS the right to appeal.

Mr Patel said: "The people at VCS tried to convince the judge that attending to a sick child was not a medical emergency and that I should have left the airport and pulled up somewhere else!

"According to VCS, stopping is forbidden at all times, without any allowances. The judge asked what would happen if several cars were forced to stop due to a blockage on the road or tailbacks and if they would all be issued with PCN's. VCS of course had no answer!"

He added: "I did complain to East Midlands Airport who did nothing and said it was out of their hands."

A representative from Vehicle Control Services Ltd said: "On the day, the judge accepted that Mr Patel's reason for stopping was due to a medical emergency and dismissed the case. We accept the decision on this occasion.

"Instances of medical emergencies will continue to be dealt with via our existing appeals procedure on a case-by-case basis."