Venues must stop customers getting ‘blind drunk’ and putting themselves in danger, according to Justin Rowntree, hospitality consultant and former co-owner of Silversmiths restaurant.

He acknowledged it was ‘almost impossible’ to limit consumption after promising limitless booze. But if that failed a blanket ban could be necessary before someone ‘lost their life’.

He spoke out after two middle-aged women passed out and needed hospital treatment after a bottomless brunch at Mr Wilson’s bar on West Street.

They claim to have been ‘spiked’ but the bar said they downed 25 cocktails in less than two hours.

Despite this, the promotions are growing in popularity in Sheffield, especially among women.

Bottomless brunches usually last 90 minutes, cost between £30 and £50 and come with food. They offer drinkers a good deal, and venues a new income stream, in tough economic times, Mr Rowntree said - but they came with big dangers.

He added: “It’s not what happens in the venue, it’s outside. At some point someone could lose their life.

“If the industry can’t monitor this sensibly a blanket ban may be necessary. Everyone knows you are opening the door to potential disaster.

“Anything that encourages people to take on potentially damaging amounts of alcohol has got to be a bad idea.

“The more people drink the less reasonable they are. It’s almost impossible to police and you can’t pick your customers. Ninety five percent will have a lovely time, the rest are on a mission to get blind drunk.”

Mr Rowntree said he’d been asked to advise five clients about the promotions. In the end only two started offering them.

He also works with Blend Kitchen on Ecclesall Road which will be offering an alcohol-free version from January, he said.

It would offer smoothies, teas, coffees and kombucha, with a healthy breakfast, for £15 all day from Wednesday to Saturday.

It is aimed at families, groups and the elderly and was getting a good response in testing, he added.

Blend is a not-for-profit restaurant and event space providing employment, support and training to vulnerable adults.