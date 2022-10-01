A big screen was set to be erected at the attraction on Fargate yesterday and food operators were due to start moving in, he added.

And they were hoping to open in a fortnight, he said.

How the Container Park will look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Tomlinson added: “We just can’t wait to open now, it’s been that long. Once the screen goes up it will really start to take shape.”

All seven food vendors were still on board, he added.

The development of eight containers was due to open for the women’s Euros in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development in August, with the names of food operators on display.

It is due to remain in position until April or May next year, Mr Tomlinson said.

Traditional Christmas attractions, including a festive bar, Santa’s grotto and market stalls will fit around it, councillors say.

The hub was designed by Sheffield company Steel Yard Kelham. The budget is £446,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad