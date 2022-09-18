Frustration at failed Apple shop plan that left Sheffield's Salvation Army Citadel stuck
It would make a brilliant music venue, theatre or even a new home for the Leadmill.
But for the last 15 years the only visitors have been pigeons - and owner Robert Hill.
For the former Salvation Army Citadel on Cross Burgess Street in Sheffield city centre is a project that is well and truly stuck.
And that matters because the building now stands at the entrance to Sheffield’s glittering £470m Heart of the City II development.
And what a welcome it will give: hugely overgrown, dilapidated, leaking and most of all - empty.
Mr Hill snapped it up for £865,000 in 2007 with plans to open an Apple shop. But ever since he says he’s been stymied by circumstance, first when the £600m Hammerson redevelopment went belly up and now the never-ending John Lewis saga.
He says until he knows what is happening with the huge white edifice over the road no operator will sign.
He thought he was making progress recently. Sheffield City Council was all set to pull down the car park and create a square and had lined up the justifications and the money.
But then it all got Grade II listed and interest in the Citadel evaporated.
Mr Hill, who is 72, and from County Durham, has sold all his other business interests and says he should be retired. But the Salvation Army is something he can’t quit.
He said: “I’m frustrated. When I signed up it was going to be an £11m Apple store in a £600m redevelopment.
“Since then I’ve put in 10 different plans. But we can’t start until we know what is happening over there.”
If there is going to be a square, the side of the citadel will be opened up to face it. If the car park stays, the entrance will remain where it is now.
Mr Hill also says he’s not prepared to sell up at a loss.
It may look a wreck but it’s only cosmetic. The walls are up to four bricks thick and sound.
“I bought it because once cleaned up it will be fantastic whatever it is used for.”
Sheffield City Council once made him an ‘off-the cuff’ offer which he describes as insulting - although he’s prepared to negotiate.
He added: “They’re spending £470m and this is the only building they don’t own - come and meet us.”
A Sheffield City Council spokeswoman confirmed they’d had talks, including over buying it.
She added: “This is an important listed building in the city which has fallen into disrepair. The council is exploring options to safeguard its future, including enforcement action if this is deemed appropriate.”
And as for John Lewis, it was still ‘out to market’ and the fate of the car park would be decided in partnership with the winning developer.
She added: “The former John Lewis is now Grade II listed. The listing includes the car park and any proposals to demolish the car park will require listed building consent...It is currently out to market and developers have until December to work up potential schemes. The council will select a developer in the New Year, with a final decision to be made by the finance sub-committee in early 2023.”