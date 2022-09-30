Some complain the artisan Depot Bakery in the revamped former coach house in Hillsborough Park is expensive. But the venue and its toilets have seen the huge park finally fulfil its potential as the city’s best.

The Tram Gate shuts out traffic for much of the day - way beyond rush hour. But how many places actually have access to a tram? And while bus services are constantly being axed, the tracks aren't being ripped up, yet.

The Hillsborough Refill Hub has just opened on Middlewood Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can be choked with traffic - but it's great for car parks, wth two in the park and sites in B&M Bargains, Hillsborough Exchange shopping centre, Hillsborough Barracks and on street.

And there there’s the shops. If you were to design a district centre it would be a lot like this, with a few chains like Boots and Peacocks but three quarters independents to keep it interesting.

Residents describe it as ‘solid’ and ‘useful’ but also ‘safe’ and ‘friendly’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hillsborough Refill Hub has just opened on Middlewood Road

The area fought back strongly from Covid, has few empty units and has seen a surge in openings - particularly in hospitality - that have helped update its ‘greasy spoon’ reputation.

At the ‘top end’ on Middlewood Road near the park there are two new micropubs, Mollys Cafe and Deli, South African-inspired restaurant Orange Bird and packaging-free shop The Hillsborough Refill Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a new commercially-minded group ‘Hillsborough Together’ has been active over the last 12 months.

Green councillors and traders celebrate new shops on Middlewood Road.

It aims to deliver a fresh ‘place making’ approach to help make Hillsborough a more attractive, vibrant place where more visitors will want to spend more time shopping.

The group received an Economic Recovery Fund grant from Sheffield City Council and has been enhancing the main shopping area with flowering baskets, seating and cycle parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hillsborough Together project lead Janine Lawson said: “The new businesses are very proudly adding to the growing range and variety of outlets and are demonstrating further green roots of recovery in Hillsborough.”

Hillsborough's famous crossroads, tram and tram gate which only allows traffic through between 11am and 3pm.

Last year they even managed to get Hillsborough lit up with Christmas lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janine added: “In itself this doesn’t sound significant but since the tram system went in this had become an ‘impossible challenge’.”

Artwork on shop shutters by a ‘well-known local artist’ to improve appearances outside trading hours, is coming next she added.

​​​​​​​To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please

Advertisement Hide Ad

Langsett Road, Hillsborough.