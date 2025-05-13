A national clothing retailer has announced it is closing its Sheffield store.

Trespass on The Moor has ‘closing down’ posters in the window. The Star understands it will shut for good in early August. It opened three years ago.

The decision is a blow to The Moor which is Sheffield’s main retail area and has relatively few vacancies compared to Fargate, which is shifting towards leisure and hospitality.

Empty shops on The Moor include Debenhams, Burton/Dorothy Perkins and Miss Selfridge.

Sheffield's independent department store has been trading on The Moor since 1872. | DW

It is home to large shops including Primark, New Look, H&M, Next, JD, River island, Blacks, Atkinsons and Sports Direct.

Earlier this month, sci-fi comic shop Forbidden Planet opened in the unit next to Trespass.