Sheffield cafes: Sushi bar set to open in The Moor Market food hall
Nic-Nix Cafe in The Moor Market is set to be replaced by a business selling the popular Japanese dish, made with vinegared rice and raw seafood, insiders say.
Nic-Nix, which sold traditional English food, closed over a year ago. Remaining outlets selling similar cuisine - fried food, jackets, sandwiches, cups of tea and cakes - include Karen’s, McKay’s, The Market Chippy and Kings.
The new sushi bar will join international kitchens including Ping’s Chinese and Chinese Fast Food, Pho Vietnamese, Malaysian Cafe, Hungry Buddha Nepali and Lemongrass Thai.
The Moor Market is owned by Sheffield City Council.