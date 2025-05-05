Sheffield shops: 15 of the oldest shops in Sheffield city centre after major changes in retail

Sheffield has seen a lot of changes in the last few years, especially since Covid and the rise of internet shopping.

The old days of big name department stores and chains is long gone. But a few are still going strong, while some shops that once seemed new have long since settled in.

Here’s our celebration of the outlets on and around The Moor and Fargate that have weathered the storms and become part of the city’s retail furniture. Some of the names might seem new but time marches on.

Marks and Spencer has been standing proud on Fargate since September 23, 1949.

1. Sheffield shops

Marks and Spencer has been standing proud on Fargate since September 23, 1949. | NW Photo: DW

Hotel Chocolat opened its store on Fargate on May 10, 2016.

2. Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat opened its store on Fargate on May 10, 2016. | NW Photo: DW

HMV has been on High Street since the 1990s.

3. HMV Sheffield.

HMV has been on High Street since the 1990s. | NW Photo: DW

TK Maxx opened in Orchard Square in 2008, some 17 years ago.

4. TK Maxx

TK Maxx opened in Orchard Square in 2008, some 17 years ago. | NW Photo: DW

