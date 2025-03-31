Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new owner of the old Debenhams in Sheffield city centre once suggested it could be flats.

Allan Lockhart, chief executive of NewRiver, said options for the building included shops, offices, leisure and apartments. And it could be refurbished or redeveloped - which could include demolition.

He spoke out in 2021 after his firm bought The Moor in a joint venture with Bravo Strategies III LLC.

Debenhams store on The Moor in Sheffield on its last day of trading, May 15, 2021

The 42-shop estate did not include Debenhams. But in December last year the firm seized its chance and acquired it.

The company told The Star only that it was working on plans for the building.

But in 2021, Mr Lockhart said it was a key part of their strategy and the plan was to regenerate parts of The Moor for residential, “which will benefit the retailers.”

NewRiver chief executive Allan Lockhart.

He added: “We like that it (The Moor) comprises 15 blocks, that gives us flexibility. And we like that Sheffield City Council is delivering the £470m 'Heart of the City II' regeneration project nearby…

“Sheffield City Council has demonstrated that it is a forward-thinking and proactive local authority, and we look forward to working with them to deliver a vibrant and connected city centre.”

Two years ago Sheffield City Council gave ‘pre-application approval’ to replacing the Debenhams building with two blocks of flats.

The stoe closed in 2021 after the retail chain went bust. The same year it was bought by a company called Lewisham MHA 5 Ltd for £1.5m. Lewisham MHA 5 Ltd went into liquidation in July last year.

It had tried to find a tenant, tried to sell it and proposed a ‘People’s Store’ selling second hand goods.

In September, it was put up for auction with a guide price of £850,000. But it failed to sell.

Receivers at Moorfield Advisory attempted to auction it off for £1 in December but it was snapped up by NewRiver ahead of the auction.

NewRiver acquired The Moor for £41m from Aberdeen Standard Investment in 2021.

It includes a 670-space car park, the former Wickes on Moore Street and the former Staples Shopping Centre on Eyre Street, both of which have now closed.

NewRiver controls The Moor on a 250-year lease from freeholder Sheffield City Council.