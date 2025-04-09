Sheffield shops: Greggs on The Moor reopens after major expansion and with outside tables

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 9th Apr 2025, 12:51 BST
A popular Greggs in Sheffield city centre has reopened after doubling in size.

The bakery at 61 The Moor, took over two units adjacent, at 53 and 55.

After a period of closure it has reopened with outside tables and chairs now.

Greggs on The Moor has doubled in size.Greggs on The Moor has doubled in size.
Number 53 The Moor was Moor Bargains, which now has a stall in The Moor Market. Number 55 was the entrance to Zing Vaa restaurant.

Greggs on The Moor is open from 6.30am to 9pm seven-days-a-week.

The chain has a number of others shops in Sheffield including a second 0on The Moor, as well as outlets on Pinstone Street, Fargate, Market Place near Castle Square, Parkway Central, City Road and Meadowhall.

Last year, the company announced it has 2,500 shops nationally.

The expansion comes amid a shift from retail to food and drink in Sheffield city centre.

