Sheffield’s last surviving department store has welcomed a new fashion retailer aimed at women over 55.

Atkinsons on The Moor has launched a Damart concession selling womenswear, nightwear and underwear.

The French-owned catalogue brand, which is headquartered in the UK in Bingley, has launched a drive into physical stores.

Tracey Cousins and Amanda Elliot, of Damart, with James Martin and Clive Hester of Atkinsons. | Damart

Clive Hester, managing director at Atkinsons of Sheffield, said: “Having a physical presence will allow our Sheffield customer base to experience Damart's collection in a whole new way. We’re confident that shoppers will love and appreciate the high-quality materials and level of attention to detail which goes into every item.”

Atkinsons was founded in 1872. It is Sheffield’s sole department store following the closure of John Lewis and Debenhams.

Alyson Taggart, of Damart, said: “We are thrilled that Damart is now partnering with Atkinsons of Sheffield, a much-loved department store with strong roots in the local community.

“Our customer always comes first at Damart and the choice on offer at Atkinsons showcases our dedication to style, detail and comfort. Customers will be able to choose from a great selection of our best-selling products all in a wide range of sizes and with multiple leg lengths which offer the perfect fit.”