A multi-million pound revamp is drawing to a close which is set to give the famous street a new lease of life.
But many famous names and well-loved shops have disappeared or moved to The Moor or Meadowhall.
Some of the gaps have already been filled and plans have been approved for others.
So what will Fargate look like in the future?
Here’s a look at what’s coming next at more than 30 sites.
1. Facelift
Fargate is looking its best for years after a £14m revamp. | NW Photo: DW
2. Event Central
An £8m events building is set to open in the former Clinton Cards shop at 20-26 Fargate in 2026. It will have a 250-person concert hall, cafe-bar and three floors of co-working space and meeting rooms. | NW Photo: DW
3. The Fargate
The old Yorkshire Bank building on the corner of Fargate and Surrey Street is due to be converted into a pub called The Fargate.
A joint venture between Bakewell-based Thornbridge Brewery and Pivovar of York, it is set to open in summer and will likely have a big impact on the feel of the area. The building has been empty since 2020. | NW Photo: DW
4. Boots Opticians
Boots Opticians is taking the old Paperchase unit on the corner of Chapel Walk.
It is moving from within the Boots store on nearby High Street.
Set to open this spring. | NW Photo: DW
