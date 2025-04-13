Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well known Sheffield shop has announced an opening date after a move to a larger store set to have a “massive range.”

Forbidden Planet is opening in the former Lloyds Bank, between Trespass and Boots, on Saturday May 3, after 36 years on Matilda Street.

The new shop will be spread over three floors and have space on the first floor for fandom launches and interactive events. All existing staff will transfer and seven jobs will be created, bosses say.

Forbidden Planet is relocating from Matilda Street to The Moor. From left: Richard Smith, Joe Smith and Dan Liles. | NW

Forbidden Planet, a chain based in Scotland, claims to be the world’s largest comics, science fiction and fantasy entertainment retailer.

Dan King, opperations manager, says: “This is a great move for our company and our customers. Our fan base is huge and varied, meaning our stock levels are always high. We now have more room for even more stock and the new larger store will give us room to host amazing events - more product availability and a superior in-store experience.”

Forbidden Planet has an opening date for a new, larger store set to have a “massive range.” | Forbidden Planet

The first Forbidden Planet store opened in London in 1978, and the company has had a presence in Sheffield since the 1980s, where it has enjoyed a huge pop culture following for well over three decades.

Manager Sophie Brown said: “The team is really excited to move into the new premises. It’s a fantastic building on a busy street - we’ll be able to offer a massive range of comics and literature as well as all the best merchandise, toys and collectibles. We’re really looking forward to welcoming our loyal customers to the store, along with meeting the new faces who will soon get to know us.”