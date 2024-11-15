Meadowhall: Space NK beauty shop to launch with freebies including £200 of 'treasures'

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 14th Nov 2024, 10:08 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 07:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A beauty products shop is opening at Meadowhall offering £200 in ‘beauty treasures’ to the first customers who spend £100.

Space NK is launching at 20 High Street on Saturday, November 16.

The first 100 customers will receive a goodie bag filled with ‘beauty treats’. Customers spending more than £25 get a free go on a ‘Spin to Win’ wheel for an extra treat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Space NK, which has a reputation for stocking hard-to-find beauty products, is opening a Meadowhall store.Space NK, which has a reputation for stocking hard-to-find beauty products, is opening a Meadowhall store.
Space NK, which has a reputation for stocking hard-to-find beauty products, is opening a Meadowhall store. | Space NK

The £200 beauty treasures are for the first 200 customers spending £100.

Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletterdelivered straight to your inbox

Space NK sells brands including Drunk Elephant and Charlotte Tilbury. Some 30 jobs have been created.

The company was founded in 1991 by Nicky Kinnaird, with the first store opening in Covent Garden in 1993. In 2002 it was bought by London-based investment company Manzanita.

Today it has 75 shops in the UK and Ireland and 29 in the US, as well as being sold in Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom.

Related topics:MeadowhallSheffield MeadowhallSheffield SheffieldSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice