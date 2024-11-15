Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beauty products shop is opening at Meadowhall offering £200 in ‘beauty treasures’ to the first customers who spend £100.

Space NK is launching at 20 High Street on Saturday, November 16.

The first 100 customers will receive a goodie bag filled with ‘beauty treats’. Customers spending more than £25 get a free go on a ‘Spin to Win’ wheel for an extra treat.

The £200 beauty treasures are for the first 200 customers spending £100.

Space NK sells brands including Drunk Elephant and Charlotte Tilbury. Some 30 jobs have been created.

The company was founded in 1991 by Nicky Kinnaird, with the first store opening in Covent Garden in 1993. In 2002 it was bought by London-based investment company Manzanita.

Today it has 75 shops in the UK and Ireland and 29 in the US, as well as being sold in Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom.