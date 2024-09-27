Meadowhall: All 13 shuttered shops at megamall including Sports Direct, Zara and Ted Baker

Meadowhall is riding high after the launch of a combined Frasers and Sports Direct this week but it’s not good news for every retailer.

With 290 stores and more than 50 food outlets it’s inevitable some will be empty. Here’s our list of 13 shuttered shops at Meadowhall right now.

These are the spaces that Meadowhall bosses would love to fill.

This home and gift shop closed after just one year on The Gallery, near Next and Primark. It sold greeting cards, gift wrap, home décor, candles and stationery, among other items.

Sports Direct on The Gallery is closing this month after a huge branch opened at the end of The Gallery. Some 80 workers have been transferred.

A fixture on The Avenue, Makers Store sold ‘luxury giftables, made by small businesses you wouldn’t typically find on the High Street. It has now closed. A store called ‘Curated Makers’ on High Street sounds similar. It is a ‘one-stop shop to find one-of-a-kind products from cards to jewellery and prints to soaps’.

