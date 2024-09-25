The store, which includes a Pret a Manger, opened after more than £10m of investment, according to Frasers Group.

The company already has a Flannels store just yards away. It sells designer brands and “starts at Boss and goes up to Prada and Gucci,” according to David Epstein, managing director of premium and luxury.

The new Frasers is ‘premium lifestyle’ which was less expensive, although there was some overlap, such as Adidas Yeezy trainers.

Ger Wright, managing director of sport at Sports Direct, said it would be a “really credible retailer for running” and would have “runners serving runners.”

It also has large sections for football, training, the outdoors, and bikes and skateboards.

Mr Epstein said they looked at the old Debenhams on The Moor as home for the flagship new outlet. But Meadowhall was chosen because it has a bigger catchment area of potential shoppers.

Now they hope it will lure shoppers and retailers to the ‘quiet end’ of the megamall.

1 . Combined David Epstein, managing director of premium and luxury and Ger Wright, managing director of sport at Sports Direct at the new combined Frasers and Sports Direct at Meadowhall. | Frasers Group Photo Sales

2 . Over £10m Frasers Group has spent over £10m on a new combined Frasers Sports Direct at Meadowhall. | Frasers Group Photo: Frasers Meadowhall. Photo by Joas Souza Photo Sales

3 . Boss The new Frasers sells designer brands including Boss. | Frasers Group Photo: Frasers Meadowhall. Photo by Joas Souza Photo Sales