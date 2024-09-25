Meadowhall: 14 photos inside new £10m+ Frasers and Sports Direct offering 'premium shopping'

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 25th Sep 2024, 13:18 BST

A combined Frasers and Sports Direct has opened in the former Debenhams at Meadowhall and bosses hope it will shake up shopping at the centre.

The store, which includes a Pret a Manger, opened after more than £10m of investment, according to Frasers Group.

The company already has a Flannels store just yards away. It sells designer brands and “starts at Boss and goes up to Prada and Gucci,” according to David Epstein, managing director of premium and luxury. 

The new Frasers is ‘premium lifestyle’ which was less expensive, although there was some overlap, such as Adidas Yeezy trainers.

Ger Wright, managing director of sport at Sports Direct, said it would be a “really credible retailer for running” and would have “runners serving runners.”

It also has large sections for football, training, the outdoors, and bikes and skateboards.

Mr Epstein said they looked at the old Debenhams on The Moor as home for the flagship new outlet. But Meadowhall was chosen because it has a bigger catchment area of potential shoppers.

Now they hope it will lure shoppers and retailers to the ‘quiet end’ of the megamall.

David Epstein, managing director of premium and luxury and Ger Wright, managing director of sport at Sports Direct at the new combined Frasers and Sports Direct at Meadowhall.

1. Combined

David Epstein, managing director of premium and luxury and Ger Wright, managing director of sport at Sports Direct at the new combined Frasers and Sports Direct at Meadowhall.

Frasers Group has spent over £10m on a new combined Frasers Sports Direct at Meadowhall.

2. Over £10m

Frasers Group has spent over £10m on a new combined Frasers Sports Direct at Meadowhall.

The new Frasers sells designer brands including Boss.

3. Boss

The new Frasers sells designer brands including Boss.

Sports Direct is upstairs and has large sections devoted to running, football, the outdoors and cycling.

4. Sports Direct

Sports Direct is upstairs and has large sections devoted to running, football, the outdoors and cycling.

