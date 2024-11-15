Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nineteen pedestrian crossings, a 20mph zone, nine ‘bus priority’ measures, and a bike lane will be installed in a Sheffield neighbourhood to create a £23.68m “first-class” travel network.

Sweeping changes to how people travel between Attercliffe and Darnall and the city centre will see improvements to “walking, wheeling and cycling infrastructure,” the city council says.

Attercliffe centre will become a 20mph zone and a low railway bridge on Meadowhall Road will be removed to give lorries an alternative route and keep them away from Attercliffe Road, which is plagued by big trucks and skip lorries.

New 'segregated' bike paths will get cyclists off the road and away from traffic in Attercliffe and Darnall. | SCC

In 2022, the city council said it was in talks with Network Rail about removing the redundant 14ft 6ins high span near Forgemasters.

The works are being paid for with £23.68m from the South Yorkshire mayor’s office.

Last month, the council announced £21m for new walking, wheeling and cycle routes and changes to make bus journeys more reliable in the city centre.

Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the transport committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We have some incredible plans for the Attercliffe and Darnall area, introducing 1,000 new homes, improving tram and car parking facilities and bringing the old Adelphi Cinema back to life are just a few of them.

“But, being able to offer a first-class transport network for the area will be the icing on the cake. It will make the area more attractive to live, work and invest in and improve resident health at the same time.”

The redundant low railway bridge on Meadowhall Road near Forgemasters is to go. | Google

Under the plans, a segregated cycle route will link Attercliffe and Darnall with the city centre, via Attercliffe Road, Effingham Road and Effingham Street.

There will be 19 ‘new and improved’ pedestrian crossings and almost half-a-mile of new bus lane, with nine new ‘bus priority’ measures, to improve public transport.

A 20mph speed limit through the centre of Attercliffe and along Worksop Road is also being proposed.

South Yorkshire mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “Everyone in South Yorkshire should have freedom and choice when it comes to how they travel and move. That’s why we’re investing in public transport and new infrastructure on our road network, and it’s why we’re now putting in place these plans to dramatically improve active travel routes from Sheffield City Centre to Attercliffe and Darnall. These sorts of projects are just part of making active travel a real option, right across South Yorkshire.”

If the changes are approved by Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate committee in early 2025, work could be complete by the middle of 2027.

The new money comes on top of £17m for Attercliffe from the Levelling Up Fund.

A 1,000 home estate called Attercliffe Waterside estate is under construction off Effingham Road.