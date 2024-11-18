Meadowhall: Upmarket cosmetics brand Sephora to open in All Saints unit as beauty battle hots up

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:05 GMT
An upmarket beauty store is set to open in Meadowhall in a shop occupied by All Saints for years.

Sephora has submitted plans to fit out 67 High Street, in place of the clothing company.

It will be the second new cosmetics store at the megamall after Space NK launched at 20 High Street on Saturday, November 16.

Sephoras is set to take the All Saints unit on High Street, MeadowhallSephoras is set to take the All Saints unit on High Street, Meadowhall
Sephoras is set to take the All Saints unit on High Street, Meadowhall | NW / Sephora

Sephora is owned by French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

It is planning 20 UK stores as it attempts to take on rivals including Boots, according to The Times.

The beauty retailer has six in the UK at present after it re-entered the country last year following an 18-year absence. It tried to conquer Britain in the Nineties and Noughties but retreated in 2005. Now, following the demise of Debenhams and fewer department stores in general, it is trying again.

Sephora has shops in Westfield shopping centres in White City and Stratford, London, as well as in Birmingham, Manchester and two in Newcastle. It is opening in Bluewater shopping centre in Kent later this year and Liverpool at the beginning of next year.

Space NK sells brands including Drunk Elephant and Charlotte Tilbury. Some 30 jobs were created at its Meadowhall shop. In total, it has 75 stores in the UK and Ireland and 29 in the US, as well as being sold in Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom.

All Saints originally fitted out its shop front, famous for its scores of sewing machines, in 2017.

