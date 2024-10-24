Meadowhall Christmas: Date announced for spectacular circus shows and huge parade
The family friendly show promises to bring the magic of street-style theatre to the megamall and showcase acts that will delight audiences of all ages, bosses say.
Performances will run at weekends from Thursday, November 7 until Christmas Eve, with 10-minute high-octane shows on The Avenue three times a day: 11am, 1pm and 3pm.
Additional pop-up performances, including jugglers, pointe and ribbon performers, hand balancers and clowning, will take place at weekends on the Oasis Upper Level, Lower Gallery, and Main Dome, at 12pm, 2pm and 3.45pm.
Meanwhile, Meadowhall's Christmas Parade will return for a third consecutive year on Thursday November 7, featuring special appearances from Santa Claus on his sleigh and an array of festive characters and retailer mascots.
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome visitors to Meadowhall to create unforgettable memories and for a truly magical Christmas experience.
“We’re all set to host our biggest Christmas celebrations yet, and we’re looking forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks.”
