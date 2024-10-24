Meadowhall Christmas: Date announced for spectacular circus shows and huge parade

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 24th Oct 2024, 12:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Meadowhall has unveiled a spectacular Christmas circus featuring acrobats, jugglers and trapeze artists in dazzling costumes.

The family friendly show promises to bring the magic of street-style theatre to the megamall and showcase acts that will delight audiences of all ages, bosses say.

Meadowhall is staging short Christmas circus performances at weekends throughout the festive season.Meadowhall is staging short Christmas circus performances at weekends throughout the festive season.
Meadowhall is staging short Christmas circus performances at weekends throughout the festive season. | Mhall

Performances will run at weekends from Thursday, November 7 until Christmas Eve, with 10-minute high-octane shows on The Avenue three times a day: 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Additional pop-up performances, including jugglers, pointe and ribbon performers, hand balancers and clowning, will take place at weekends on the Oasis Upper Level, Lower Gallery, and Main Dome, at 12pm, 2pm and 3.45pm.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up for our free daily newsletter on everything in God’s Own Country

Meanwhile, Meadowhall's Christmas Parade will return for a third consecutive year on Thursday November 7, featuring special appearances from Santa Claus on his sleigh and an array of festive characters and retailer mascots.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome visitors to Meadowhall to create unforgettable memories and for a truly magical Christmas experience.

“We’re all set to host our biggest Christmas celebrations yet, and we’re looking forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks.”

Related topics:TheatreMagicMeadowhallSheffieldChristmas

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice